The 10 Skincare Products InStyle Readers Have Been Loving in 2022 So Far

This year, InStyle readers have been as intrigued by skincare as ever — and while looking through the most popular products of the first four months of 2022, I noticed some trends. Anti-aging is still a foremost priority to shoppers. Retinol continues to remain in the spotlight (it's the active ingredient in four of the products). Eight of the top 10 are specifically for anti-aging, and even the two that aren't labeled for it specifically — Tatcha's Dewy Serum and Dermelect's Smooth & Supple Lip Mask — still offer anti-aging benefits by hydrating skin and lips.