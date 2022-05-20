I'm Replacing All My Lip Balms With This $10 Oprah-Approved Option That Gives Me a Pillowy Pout
Lip balms are one of the trickiest beauty products to nail down, in my opinion. Think about it — how many have you tried, hated, and basically never used again? I don't want to think about all the money I've wasted trying to find the perfect balm, but after years and years of searching, I have finally found *the* one.
I learned about Poppy & Pout last year when Oprah included the brand's lip balm on her Favorite Things of 2021 list. Made with just five natural ingredients, the hand-poured balms are packaged in recyclable cardboard tubes and come in 10 scents like blood orange mint, wild honey, and coconut. I snagged the Island Coconut from a local eco-friendly store about a month ago (shout out to Earth & Me in Queens, NY!) and have not been able to stop using it since.
Thanks to its coconut oil and vitamin E-infused formula, the Poppy & Pout lip balm is incredibly nourishing and creamy. It leaves my lips super soft and free of cracks, and when I use it overnight, my lips are always smooth by the morning. Every time I use it, it gives me a pillowy pout — there's nothing in it that actually enlarges lip size, but because it keeps my lips so moisturized, they naturally look plumper. Not to mention, it smells amazing.
As for the cardboard tube, I was a little worried at first because I haven't had luck with similar recyclable packaging before, but I haven't had any problems with it at all; you simply push the bottom of the tube to get the product out. Plus, at 0.3 ounces, the tube is actually much bigger than a standard lip balm, which is usually about half the size.
As one Amazon shopper put it, the Poppy & Pout lip balm is "truly divine." Snag one (or two) to experience the phenomenon for yourself.