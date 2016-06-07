Jordana Brewster and Pond's Have Had It With Age Limits—and We Are So on Board 

As a woman and feminist, one of the things that consistently gets me down is the fact that society often tells women that they can't do things because they are no longer of a certain age. Honestly, it makes me fume at the ears just thinking about it. Don't worry, I'm not going to turn this into a polemic about the patriarchy, but I think, and many would agree with me, that the limitations we women put on ourselves because of what we think is expected of us is truly heartbreaking. Whether it be not using the fancy serum because we want to save it for a later date because we will "deserve" it more then, or not shooting for our dreams because we are too young or old. Well, Jordana Brewster and Pond's are doing something about it—and I'm totally on board.

Behold, the #AntiAgeLimits campaign. I got to talk with Jordana all about it, and not only is she a delight, but she's a strong, bada** lady who wants to make a difference in your life.

First, I had to know what made her want to get involved with this campaign. Her career trajectory pretty much sums it all up. As a teenager, her life track was unconventional. While she wanted to work at 15, everyone told her to enjoy her youth, "go to prom," and not to start working young. But now, as a grown woman, she's come to face the industry's perceived notion of how a woman should be depicted with age. Brewster says, "Society tells us this, and it's up to us to say, 'You know what? No, I reject this.'" Hear that ladies? You deserve to go for what you want, regardless of your age.

Obviously, Jordana is not only a talent, but she's also very centered in who she is. How does one channel that kind of security in one's self? The first thing that Jordana reminded me was that feeling secure and beautiful can often feel like a moving target. I always tell myself that I'll feel good if I finally do this or that. I'm sure I'm not alone. But according to Brewster, "The sooner that you realize that beauty and confidence can feel like a constantly moving target, the sooner you can know what it is that makes you feel good."

So what makes Jordana feel good? For starters, a kick-ass skin-care routine and that includes using Pond's Rejuveness on the reg, as well as Pond's Wet Cleansing Towlettes. She also swears by working out five days a week and keeping up her meditation practice, which she started around 7 years ago. As a recent adoptee of meditation, I have to say, I agree with Brewster that a few minutes of meditation each day "help quiet those internal voices that could be bringing you down."

With these tips, now we can all go out and conquer our dreams with great skin and a sound state of mind.