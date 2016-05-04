Is Pollution Harming Your Skin? 7 Products to Keep Bad Air At Bay

Our complexions have a lot of enemies with the shared goal of damaging our skin. The latest addition to the list is pollution. We've always known that air pollution hurts the earth and our bodies, but the unavoidable smog and exhaust gas that lingers in the air can speed up our skin's aging and cause skin cancer. If packing your bags and leaving the city for a life in the country isn't an option, there's a new crop of skin care products that can protect you against environmental toxins. From antioxidant face mists to detoxifying face masks, read on for seven ways to shield your skin and keep bad air at bay.