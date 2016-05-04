Is Pollution Harming Your Skin? 7 Products to Keep Bad Air At Bay

Erin Lukas
Our complexions have a lot of enemies with the shared goal of damaging our skin. The latest addition to the list is pollution. We've always known that air pollution hurts the earth and our bodies, but the unavoidable smog and exhaust gas that lingers in the air can speed up our skin's aging and cause skin cancer. If packing your bags and leaving the city for a life in the country isn't an option, there's a new crop of skin care products that can protect you against environmental toxins. From antioxidant face mists to detoxifying face masks, read on for seven ways to shield your skin and keep bad air at bay. 

Clarins UV Plus Anti-Pollution Sunscreen Multi-Protection Broad Spectrum SPF 50 

We're all for enjoying a warm, sunny day but without properly protecting your skin, every minute you spend outside is accelerating your skin's aging. Apply Clarin's sunscreen 30 minutes before heading out the door to shield your complexion agains't UV/UVA rays, in addition to pollution and free radicals which instigate premature fine lines, wrinkles, and dullness.  

Kiehl's Cilantro & Orange Extract Pollutant Defending Masque

Not to scare you, but where you live can be doing a number on your complexion. To revive your skin from the pollution you come into contact with during everyday city life, apply this Kiehl's mask. It works to draw out built up pollution and replenish nutrients to revive your skin's radience and minimize premature signs of aging caused by environmental aggressors. 

Ren Flash Defense Anti-Pollution Mist 

A face mist like no other. Ren's mist may be refreshing, but what sets it apart from other spritizes is that it offers defense against harmful free radicals, pollution, and boosts the skin's ability to detoxify. 

Decleor Hydra Floral Anti-Pollution Hydrating Gel-Cream 

This moisturizer keeps skin soft and smooth throughout the day, while also acting as a strong barrier keeping any free radicals and pollution that you come into contact with away from your complexion. 

Dior One Essential Mist-Lotion Detoxifying Mist Purity Booster

Cleansing your skin of pollution in one spritz? Yes, it's really possible. Dior's mist includes Red Hibiscus Extract, an ultra-detoxifying ingredient that completely wipes skin clean of pollutants and toxins. 

Make Beauty Moonlight Primer 

Another reason to unplug: the High Energy Visible (HEV) and Infa Red (IR) lights that all of your electronic devices give off are two major factors that lead to premature signs of aging. This primer not only preps your skin so your makeup stays intact, it also contains a marine algae that helps it shield skin against these damaging lights and pollution. 

Baszicare Mundus Phyto Detox Mask 

Treat your complexion to a much-needed detox with this clay-based purifying mask that lifts and wipes away toxins and dead skin cell buildup.

