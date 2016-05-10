This Plus-Size Ballerina Is Serious Body Positive Goals

We adore confident women who inspire others to feel just as empowered, so when BuzzFeed recently alerted us to 30-year-old Frostine Shake, a quadruple-threat makeup artist, model, burlesque dancer/ballerina, and designer (for which she goes by Iliana Vera) we were intrigued.

Flash back ! 👑✨👑 A photo posted by 🎀Frostine Shake🎀 (@frostineshake) on Mar 15, 2016 at 10:27am PDT

For starters, anyone with that many talents is pretty badass in our book, but the strength and poise Shake exudes on social media is equally as impressive. Take the above photo, for example, where she takes it back to her ballet roots.

She told BuzzFeed that she took formal ballet classes for about 10 years until she decided the overwhelming pressure to maintain the stereotypical thin ballerina frame didn’t interest her.

Prima ballerina on a spring afternoon 💝 #frostineshake A photo posted by 🎀Frostine Shake🎀 (@frostineshake) on Nov 4, 2015 at 7:52am PST

Undeterred by the constraints of ballet, Shake continued to pursue her love of dance, but through burlesque.

“I started to explore different types of dance that gave me freedom to express myself in a body-positive way,” she said. “Burlesque showcased my love of dance, art, music, and fashion.”

👑👸👑👄 #frostineshake in the woods ! Photo by @1ady1azarus 👑👑👑👑 A photo posted by 🎀Frostine Shake🎀 (@frostineshake) on Feb 13, 2015 at 8:03pm PST

Still, she finds herself incorporating ballet technique into her performances, much to the thrill of her followers.

The confidence takeaway here?

Don’t let societal pressures dictate what you think you can and cannot do or how you should look to fulfill your dreams.