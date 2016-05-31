Want Free Makeup Samples? There's an App for That

What do you get when you cross your favorite beauty sampling service with an on-demand interface like Uber's? Plum Perfect's Girl Seeks Sample app, of course. Although we love receiving our monthly beauty subscription box in the mail each month, we sometimes run into the recurring issue of the color choices being less-than-flattering against our skin tone. Luckily, Girl Seeks Sample aims to eliminate that problem using the modern wonder that is the selfie. The tool actually analyzes the colors in your photo to determine the perfect lipsticks, eyeshadows, and foundations to complement your skin tone. And here we were thinking our selfies were only good for our Instagram feed.

Start by working your very best camera angle, and once you've uploaded your picture to your Plum Perfect profile, hit the Girl Seeks Sample icon on the home screen. The app will then scan its database of over 60,000 products to pull your most flattering hues, which you can select and have sent directly to your doorstep. Better yet, there's no monthly subscription fee—most samples are completely free, while others are priced at $2. Head over to the iTunes store to download the app right now. Your makeup bag will thank you.