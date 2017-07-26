This Badass Lipstick Gives Back to Planned Parenthood in a Big Way

Planned Parenthood is great, right you guys? For some people, it's their primary source of healthcare, and plays a fundamental role in the realms of reproductive care and sexual education. There are so many ways to donate to the organization—you can do it directly, through Amazon Smile if you want a proceed of your purchase to go toward a charitable cause, or through one of the many beauty and fashion brands that have gotten political in today's turbulent (and steadily warming) climate.

With a lipstick in an appropriate shade of hot pink just hitting the market, up-and-coming brand The Lipstick Lobby is getting involved, too. 100% of the net profits from the Kiss My Pink lipstick will be donated to Planned Parenthood, which is a beautiful thing indeed.

The color inside of the tube is as bold as the brand's mission. The shade of hot pink is infused with a generous amount of vitamins C and E, so it glides on like a dream, and lasts without drying out your pucker. Currently, Kiss My Pink is the sole shade available, though The Lipstick Lobby has more in the works, and you can write in to suggest ideas for their next product or the organization you'd like to see them benefit.

That's a power pout if we've ever seen one. Pick up a tube for yourself over at thelipsticklobby.com for $19.