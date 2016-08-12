This Gel Is a Glass of Water... for Your Face

There's nothing more annoying that having a flawless face of makeup that quickly becomes un-flawless because you didn't prep your skin properly. It all comes down to prep. If you don't prep, things may not go the way you want. Which, when you think about it, makes sense for a lot of things beyond makeup. So, you can imagine, I fall in the "better safe than sorry" category. And there's a Pixi by Petra Skin Treat product that I just adore because it keeps me safe and not sorry. Read on for more from Amanda Bell on why it is just so divine.

What It's Called:

Pixi H2O SkinDrink

How Much It Will Set You Back:

Less than a one-week unlimited metrocard in NYC... or $22; target.com

What Makes It Special:

A beautifully hydrating and skin plumping moisturizer—thirst quenching for all skins.

Who’s It For?

It is suitable for all skins because it rebalances hydration levels of the skin.

When to Use It:

After cleansing and toning. Before makeup and after you wash your face.

What It Feels Like:

Refreshing and soothing.

What It Smells Like:

A delicate hint of Rosemary.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"Not only does this moisturizer create a seal for the moisture infused in your skin because of humectants (to prevent dehydration), but it is also fabulously double-duty as an amazing primer, too. This is great because one of the reasons why your base disappears during the course of the day is because when the skin dehydrates it drinks in all moisture on the skin (eg: your foundation). So by using this product, you are ensuring that your skin is smooth/soothed and hydrated, but also that your make up stays immaculate for longer," says Amanda Bell.