This Is the Most Popular Wedding Skincare Product on Pinterest

Getty
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 28, 2017

Fact: If you're planning a wedding, are engaged, or are remotely considering getting married to your longtime steady, you have a secret Pinterest board. Whether or not this board is visible on your profile is up to your own privacy settings to decide. Today, the Pinterest team released their 2017 Wedding Report, which contains info on what the rest of the platform is saving in reference to honeymoon destinations, color schemes, flower arrangement options, and of course, beauty inspo. Out of the countless at-home treatments, searches for collagen lip masks have increased by 388 percent year over year. There are a few different types on the market—gel or cream-based formulas housed in a pot usually act as long-wearing balm, while the transparent, stick-on options offer the same boost of hydration, while providing fodder for your Instagram feed. Some of the latter masks even come in two or three step options, so your pout can drink in all of the hydrating, plumping magic. Here, we put together a list of a few options, each worthy of getting pinned to that secret board of yours. Shop seven of our favorites below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Sephora Rose Lip Mask

Sephora $6 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Holika Holika Golden Monkey Glamour Lip 3-Step Kit

available at Peach & Lily $4 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Bite Beauty Agave Lip Mask

Bite $26 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Yes to Coconut 2-Step Lip Kit

Yes To $4 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Laneige $25 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Tony Moly Kiss Kiss Lovely Lip Patch

Tony Moly $4 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Patchology FlashPatch Lip Gels

Patchology $50 SHOP NOW

