The Most-Searched Bridal Lip Color on Pinterest Isn't What You'd Expect

Thomas Concordia
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 17, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

When it comes to the typical wedding lipstick options, colors usually range between pink and nude, with the occasional bold red for good measure. This year, however, brides-to-be have been following in Marchesa's lead, avidly searching for a bright berry tones to mirror their spring 2017 look at Bridal Fashion Week. According to Pinterest's recently-released Wedding Report, searches for berry lipstick have gone up by 71%. To help make the planning process a little easier, we compiled a list of the best berry lipsticks at every price point, below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Lipstick Queen Lipstick Chess in King

Lipstick Queen $24 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

BH Cosmetics Color Lock Lipstick in Blissful

BH Cosmetics $6 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Yves Saint Laurent Volupte Tint-in-Balm in Dare Me Plum

Yves Saint Laurent $34 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Stellar Infinite Lipstick in Wicked Aura

available at Sephora $22 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

L.A. Girl Matte Flat Velvet Lipstick in Va Voom

L.A. Girl $4 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Too Faced Color Drenched Lipstick in Pink Chocolate

Too Faced $22 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Clinique Chubby Plump & Shine Gloss in Goliath Grape

Clinique $17 SHOP NOW

