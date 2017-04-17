The Most-Searched Bridal Lip Color on Pinterest Isn't What You'd Expect

When it comes to the typical wedding lipstick options, colors usually range between pink and nude, with the occasional bold red for good measure. This year, however, brides-to-be have been following in Marchesa's lead, avidly searching for a bright berry tones to mirror their spring 2017 look at Bridal Fashion Week. According to Pinterest's recently-released Wedding Report, searches for berry lipstick have gone up by 71%. To help make the planning process a little easier, we compiled a list of the best berry lipsticks at every price point, below.