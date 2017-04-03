This Is the Top-Searched Bridal Makeup Trend on Pinterest

We've heard that you sort of tend to see the world through rose-colored lenses when you're in love, but we always thought that saying was figurative. Perhaps inspired by the delicate pink eyeshadow seen on the Delpozo spring runway and all over Bridal Fashion Week, brides-to-be are ditching the traditional neutral palette for delicate petal tones. According to Pinterest's just-released Wedding Report, searches for pink eyeshadow have gone up 45% since last year. Try using a ballerina slipper-esque pastel on your lids, or blend a warm blush shadow into your crease to break from the standard taupe. To help flesh out your wedding makeup board, we picked a handful of rose-toned hues at every price point. Shop a few of our favorite pink eyeshadows below.