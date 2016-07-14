Pia Mia's Hair Is the Real Star of Her New Material Girl Campaign

Pia Mia is one very lucky young woman! The singer was handpicked by none other than the Queen of Pop herself (yes, Madonna!) to be Material Girl's first ever fashion director back in April. Now we can finally enjoy the fruits of their collaboration because the new campaign is here—and it is HOT.

Clothes aside (they are super cute though), we have to say that Pia Mia's sexy blonde locks are totally stealing the show in every shot. The singer paired her tousled waves with a pretty pink lip.

"Pia Mia embodies the true spirit of a Material Girl—she isn't afraid to take risks with fashion and has a look all her own. I'm excited for Material Girl fans around the world to see Pia's influence on the collection," wrote Madonna on Instagram.

​But for real now, can we get a name and a number to her stylist? That hair is out-of-this world amazing.