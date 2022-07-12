Beauty This Delicious-Smelling French Shampoo Leaves Me With Soft, Voluminous Strands — and It's $14 Today It has a gentle and botanical-rich formula. By Christina Butan Christina Butan Instagram Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Instagram @phytousa One of my most sought-after beauty products is a good volumizing shampoo. I have fine to medium hair that sheds a lot and gets oily quickly, so if I'm not using a shampoo that lifts and adds some texture, it can fall flat easily. I have quite a few in my shower, some that I love, some that need to convince me a little more, but Phyto Paris' Phytovolume Shampoo is one option I fell in love with immediately — and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day. My 62-Year-Old Mom Relies on This Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair — and It's 25% Off for Amazon Prime Day Made with botanical ingredients like bamboo extract, which contains hair-strengthening silica, and herbs like yarrow and tormentil, which have astringent properties, the Phytovolume shampoo gently cleanses and clarifies your scalp while adding suppleness and body to your strands. What I like most about it is its light, airy lather — it softened my hair upon contact. It also has a juicy herbal fragrance that reminds me of picking up a fresh bouquet at a farmer's market. Courtesy Shop now: $14 (Originally $19); amazon.com I always air dry my hair, so it's very easy for me to tell when a shampoo actually does what it promises. After I used the Phytovolume shampoo, I braided my damp hair overnight with a small amount of texturizing product. The next morning, I woke up to the full and bouncy cool-girl beachy hair (AKA, effortlessly messy but also somehow put-together) I'm always trying to achieve. It was also really soft, which is always a plus. Courtesy The 8.4-ounce Phyto shampoo is on the smaller side, but you don't need to use a lot to see results. While it usually costs $19, you can snag it for just $14 during Amazon Prime Day. Alongside its volumizing shampoo, Phyto also has several other goodies on sale for Prime Day, including this hair-plumping shampoo formulated for aging hair and this volumizing jelly mask — both of which are also in my cart. Courtesy Shop now: $20 (Originally $29); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $19 (Originally $26); amazon.com The proof is in the pudding. Grab your Phyto Paris Phytovolume Shampoo for just $12 before Prime Day ends. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit