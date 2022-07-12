This Delicious-Smelling French Shampoo Leaves Me With Soft, Voluminous Strands — and It's $14 Today

It has a gentle and botanical-rich formula.

By
Christina Butan
Christina Butan
Christina Butan

Christina Butan is an Ecommerce and news writer with five years of experience. She focuses on fashion, beauty, home, lifestyle and celebrity commerce content and strategy for InStyle and PEOPLE. Before covering all things shopping, she was an editorial assistant and freelance writer at PEOPLE for two years, where she fact-checked limited edition print issues, reported on celebrity news, the royals, pop culture, and more. Her writing has also appeared on Real Simple, Health, Travel + Leisure, among other digital publications. She is a graduate of SUNY Purchase, where she was awarded the Peter Keller Journalism Prize.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 12, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Phyto Shampoo PD Deal
Photo: Instagram @phytousa

One of my most sought-after beauty products is a good volumizing shampoo. I have fine to medium hair that sheds a lot and gets oily quickly, so if I'm not using a shampoo that lifts and adds some texture, it can fall flat easily. I have quite a few in my shower, some that I love, some that need to convince me a little more, but Phyto Paris' Phytovolume Shampoo is one option I fell in love with immediately — and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Made with botanical ingredients like bamboo extract, which contains hair-strengthening silica, and herbs like yarrow and tormentil, which have astringent properties, the Phytovolume shampoo gently cleanses and clarifies your scalp while adding suppleness and body to your strands. What I like most about it is its light, airy lather — it softened my hair upon contact. It also has a juicy herbal fragrance that reminds me of picking up a fresh bouquet at a farmer's market.

PHYTO PARIS Phytovolume Volumizing Shampoo
Courtesy

Shop now: $14 (Originally $19); amazon.com

I always air dry my hair, so it's very easy for me to tell when a shampoo actually does what it promises. After I used the Phytovolume shampoo, I braided my damp hair overnight with a small amount of texturizing product. The next morning, I woke up to the full and bouncy cool-girl beachy hair (AKA, effortlessly messy but also somehow put-together) I'm always trying to achieve. It was also really soft, which is always a plus.

Christina Butan
Courtesy

The 8.4-ounce Phyto shampoo is on the smaller side, but you don't need to use a lot to see results. While it usually costs $19, you can snag it for just $14 during Amazon Prime Day. Alongside its volumizing shampoo, Phyto also has several other goodies on sale for Prime Day, including this hair-plumping shampoo formulated for aging hair and this volumizing jelly mask — both of which are also in my cart.

PHYTO Hair
Courtesy

Shop now: $20 (Originally $29); amazon.com

PHYTO Hair
Courtesy

Shop now: $19 (Originally $26); amazon.com

The proof is in the pudding. Grab your Phyto Paris Phytovolume Shampoo for just $12 before Prime Day ends.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair
My 62-Year-Old Mom Relies on This Biotin Shampoo for Thinning Hair — and It's 25% Off for Amazon Prime Day
Nioxin Shampoo Amazon Prime Sale
The Shampoo Alyssa Milano Said "Helped Tremendously" with Hair Growth Is 52% Off Now for Prime Day
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Things I Always Buy on Prime Day
Prime Day Facial Moisturizer
Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
I'm an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 5 Early Prime Day Deals I'm Adding to My Cart for Up to 74% Off
Revlon One-Step Dryer
63-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Hot Styling Brush Dries Hair in Just 10 Minutes — and It's on Sale for $40
Supermodel Favorite Boody Bra Sale
The Supermodel-Loved Cooling Bra That's Genius for Summer Is Already on Sale for Prime Day
Tired of Shaving? This On-Sale Braun Hair Removal Device Works So Well, Shoppers Only Use It Every 3 Weeks
Tired of Shaving? This On-Sale Braun Hair Removal Device Works So Well, Shoppers Only Use It Every 3 Weeks
Early PD Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Deals I'm Buying From the Early Prime Day Sale
Prime Day Day 1 Editor-Loved Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 10 Things I'm Buying This Prime Day
30 Can’t-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 67% Off
40 Can't-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 68% Off
Celebs Wearing Ugg Slippers PD Sale
Everyone From Jennifer Lopez to Gigi Hadid Wears These Slippers as Shoes, and They're on Rare Sale Today
Roundup of Early Beauty Deals
The 7 Best Early Prime Day Beauty Deals to Shop Now for Up to 66% Off
Best Prime Day Swimsuit Deals
Amazon Is a Treasure Trove of Flattering Swimwear, and Tons of Top-Rated Styles Are Half-Off Right Now
Oprah NYDJ Prime Day Deals
The Ultra-Flattering Jeans Oprah and I Love Are Up to 46% Off at Amazon
Early Prime Day activewear and Adidas sneakers sale
You Can Get Activewear and Adidas Sneakers for Up to 65% Off in This Early Prime Day Deal