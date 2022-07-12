This Delicious-Smelling French Shampoo Leaves Me With Soft, Voluminous Strands — and It's $14 Today

One of my most sought-after beauty products is a good volumizing shampoo. I have fine to medium hair that sheds a lot and gets oily quickly, so if I'm not using a shampoo that lifts and adds some texture, it can fall flat easily. I have quite a few in my shower, some that I love, some that need to convince me a little more, but Phyto Paris' Phytovolume Shampoo is one option I fell in love with immediately — and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Made with botanical ingredients like bamboo extract, which contains hair-strengthening silica, and herbs like yarrow and tormentil, which have astringent properties, the Phytovolume shampoo gently cleanses and clarifies your scalp while adding suppleness and body to your strands. What I like most about it is its light, airy lather — it softened my hair upon contact. It also has a juicy herbal fragrance that reminds me of picking up a fresh bouquet at a farmer's market.

I always air dry my hair, so it's very easy for me to tell when a shampoo actually does what it promises. After I used the Phytovolume shampoo, I braided my damp hair overnight with a small amount of texturizing product. The next morning, I woke up to the full and bouncy cool-girl beachy hair (AKA, effortlessly messy but also somehow put-together) I'm always trying to achieve. It was also really soft, which is always a plus.

The 8.4-ounce Phyto shampoo is on the smaller side, but you don't need to use a lot to see results.

