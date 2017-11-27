The $8 Lipstick That Lasts Through Absolutely Everything

I justify my caffeine addiction with the fact that it gives me an opportunity to test out long-lasting lipsticks. Most barely last through my first cup of joe and my mid-morning apple, and only some will look decent after my second cup. I've come across some greats—the type of formulas that can not only withstand latte froth, but also oily salad dressing—but nothing (and I mean nothing) has ever compared to the power of a new formula from Physician's Formula.

It's called The Healthy Lip Velvet Liquid Lipstick, and it's an $8 tube finally coming to drugstores near you in December. Note: I've been obsessing over this innovation for months, and have been dying to tell the Internet about it.

The creamy, mousse-like, heavily pigmented formula comes in 13 high-impact shades, from nudes, delicate pinks, and bold corals, and dries to a matte finish. Unlike many matte liquid lipsticks, it almost feels like butter as you glide it over your lips with the applicator, but it dries in seconds—and stays there without budging. And like all Physician's Formula products, it's infused with skincare benefits, like hydrating avocado oil and hyaluronic acid to smooth and soften lips, while still providing you the coverage you'd like.

The first time I applied it, I was shocked at how it didn't feather, smudge, or flake off my lips, even though it left a small print on the side of my coffee mugs. It lasted through lunch—an perhaps-too-oily salad, and even through a hearty dinner of creamy pasta.

It's the perfect example of how beauty products don't have to have a luxury price-tag in order to work. The brand is already teasing it on Instagram, and you only have a week to go before it hits the drugstore aisles. Plan your hauls accordingly, though. This could very well be the most popular lipstick of 2018.