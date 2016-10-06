All of the Must-See Beauty Looks from PFW's Spring 2017 Runways

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty; Thierry Orban/Getty
Erin Lukas
Oct 06, 2016 @ 7:00 pm

As the final stop in fashion month, designers didn’t hold back on sending jaw-dropping beauty looks down the runways at Paris Fashion Week’s Spring 2017 shows. Living up to its reputation as the City of Light, it could be argued that the hair and makeup seen on the Paris runways in fact, stole the show. While there was no shortage on no-makeup makeup, daring looks like the silver glitter lips and primary colored cat eyes at Maison Margiela and post-apocalyptic punk hair and eyes at Junya Watanabe held their own. Here, we’ve rounded up all of the must-see beauty looks from PFW Spring 2017.

 

1 of 22 BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty

Esteban Cortazar

Sure, a glitter lip is pretty but the sparkly freckles sprinkled on cheeks are nothing short of enchanting.

2 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Gambattista Valli

Consider the fiery red lip that Gigi wore on the Gambattista Valli runway your new go-to shade next spring.

3 of 22 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty

Alexander McQueen

Who knew comb overs could look so romantic? The slicked-back center parts at McQueen were paired with tousled waves and textured strands.  

4 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Hermes

Smudgy under-eye liner gives a pop of pink shadow a little bit of edge.

5 of 22 BERTRAND GUAY/AFP/Getty

Veronique Branquinho

A just-bitten pout has never looked so good. Drops of deep red were painted on the cracks of models’ lips.

6 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Stella McCartney

There’s no chicer way to fight the effect of humidity than by slicking back your hair and letting your natural texture do its thing.

7 of 22 Francois Durand/Getty (2)

Valentino

A pretty, easy braid and a fresh complexion with highlighter in the inner corners of the eyes gave the models at Valentino a gorgeous ethereal vibe.

8 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Givenchy

Kendall Jenner with a high-shine pixie? Yup, it happened on the Givenchy runway thanks to pro-hairstylist Guido.

9 of 22 Estrop/Getty

Haider Ackermann

If punks did origami, we think their creations would look somewhat like the hair and makeup at Haider Ackermann.

10 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Rochas

Two beauty don’ts have never looked so right. Too-short bangs and pencil-thin brows ruled the runway at Rochas.

11 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Kenzo

Kenzo’s crimson blush is proof that disco isn’t dead, it’s red hot. Inspired by the Studio 54 days, the exaggerated blush was swiped on models’ cheekbones and extended to up and around the brow bone.

12 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Chanel 

Step away from your contour kit: Rather than rely on bronzer, makeup artist Tom Pecheux used rosy-pink blush extended up to the models’ eyelids to define their features.

13 of 22 Kristy Sparow/Getty

Each X Other

Now this is how you wear glitter makeup as an adult. A dab of gold glitter at the center of the lips will add a sophisticated hint of sparkle.

14 of 22 Estrop/Getty (2)

Junya Watanabe

Whoever said punk is dead, has yet to see the hair and makeup at Junya Watanabe. The all-over spikes and smeared smoky eyes challenged runway beauty norms.

15 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Issey Miyake

Geometry was at play at Issey Miyake. If you’re daring, the metallic shapes sprinkled down the models’ faces are guaranteed to be eye-catching at any party.

16 of 22 FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty (2)

Maison Margiela 

Leave it to makeup legend Pat McGrath to make pastel color-blocked, exaggerated winged-eyes and silver lips look out of this world.

17 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Balmain

Just add water: The subtle shine of the wet-look makeup at Balmain made a smoky eye even sultrier.

18 of 22 Francois G. Durand/WireImage (2)

Andrew GN

If Marie Antoinette lived in the 21st century, slicked back, braided hair and wine-strained lips would definitely be her go-to hair and makeup look.

19 of 22 ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty

Miu Miu

‘Bathing caps’ and ‘chic’ usually aren’t two words that appear side-by-side, but the floral headgear that the models wore at Miu Miu has never made protecting your hair from salt and chlorine damage look so pretty.

20 of 22 Peter White/Getty ; Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Louis Vuitton 

Negative space eyeliner and watercolor eye makeup got a futuristic treatment at Louis Vuitton courtesy of Pat McGrath. 

21 of 22 Peter White/Getty

Acne Studios

The metallic gray lip at Acne may be the latest unconventional lip color to come off your Instagram screen and into IRL, but it’s also one of the most wearable.

22 of 22 Estrop/Getty (2)

Christian Dior

Plaits please! The under-braids at Christian Dior are an easy way to upgrade a top knot style.

