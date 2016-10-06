All of the Must-See Beauty Looks from PFW's Spring 2017 Runways

As the final stop in fashion month, designers didn’t hold back on sending jaw-dropping beauty looks down the runways at Paris Fashion Week’s Spring 2017 shows. Living up to its reputation as the City of Light, it could be argued that the hair and makeup seen on the Paris runways in fact, stole the show. While there was no shortage on no-makeup makeup, daring looks like the silver glitter lips and primary colored cat eyes at Maison Margiela and post-apocalyptic punk hair and eyes at Junya Watanabe held their own. Here, we’ve rounded up all of the must-see beauty looks from PFW Spring 2017.