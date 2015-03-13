Here's Why Dramatic Eye Makeup Reigned at Paris Fashion Week

"Easy on the eyes" was definitely not the motto for makeup artists backstage at Paris Fashion Week. Instead of the "no-makeup" effect that was so popular on the New York runways, the designers' bold ensembles were complemented by even bolder liner and shadow effects, like the ones seen at Chanel, Anthony Vaccarello, and Elie Saab among many others.

At Chanel, Joan Smalls worked a sharp, winged out eye, just after taking the catwalk in jagged lower liner at Anthony Vaccarello earlier in the week. Meanwhile at Elie Saab, lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux for MAC used equal parts punk rock and ballet as inspiration for the grey, double-winged shadow, and went minimal on the rest of the face. "What makes it a little bit harder is the fact that there is pretty much no color---there is very little blush, the pink of the blush is very soft, the lips are a nude, beige-y color, and the eyes are extended with two wings," he says. "It's kind of rock n' roll."

In addition to the trio above, we rounded up even more of our favorite beauty moments from Paris Fashion Week, ranging from the wearable to the completely wild. Click through our gallery to see each one up close!

PHOTOS: See the Best Beauty Looks from Paris Fashion Week