MIMI and Peyton List Have An Exciting Secret

As many of you remember, back in October 2015 we did a gorgeous photo shoot with the fabulous Peyton List (@peytonlist). Aside from the fact that she's stunning (seriously, it's just not fair to have skin that perfect), it was her inner-beauty that truly stuck with me. Her charismatic personality, caring nature, and all around commitment to loving who she is and trying to be the best at that, just felt so aligned with the core values of MIMI. And because of that, I'm pleased to announce that Peyton List will be MIMI's Editor-at-Large for 2016. Please join me in welcoming Peyton to the #MIMISquad!