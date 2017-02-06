Sephora Can't Keep This Moisturizer in Stock

As the groundhog determined last week, we have roughly six more weeks of winter ahead of us—potentially more if you live in an area where it seems to snow until, what, April some years—so it goes without saying that the need to moisturize is at an all-time high. A super-hydrating formula like Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Cream would be the ultimate skincare staple, that is, if you can even get your hands on the stuff. At the launch event in New York City, Roth himself told reporters that the product continues to sell out with every restock, then presented photos of a few empty Sephora displays taken at outposts around the country. In fact, the Water Drench Cloud Cream is currently the top-selling moisturizer at Sephora, and once we tried it out on our own skin, we no longer had to wonder why.

Courtesy

First of all, the texture is a total dream. It's so lightweight, it almost feels like a gel, but penetrates with the power of your favorite heavy-duty serum. It's made of 30% hyaluronic acid—which, fun fact, can retain up to 1,000 times its weight in water from moisture in the air—with three different molecular sizes to ensure every layer of your skin is hydrated. Served up with a side of elderberry extract, silk proteins, and Mexican blue agave, the moisturizer tackles any existing wrinkles, but the brand's patented Pentavitin complex hydrates your complexion for up to 72 hours after your first application. Expect a new shipment at your local Sephora by mid to late February, or pick up a jar for $52 online at sephora.com while you still can.