Every Product You Need for the Perfect Home Pedicure

Sandal season is finally here! While you may be excited to finally wear your new open-toed shoes you bought in preparation for the season, the current state of your feet may have you feeling less enthused. While your feet have been hibernating in boots all winter, they've also been getting dry and cracked—not exactly presentable under the circumstances. Not to worry, we've compiled a complete list of all the products you need so you skip scheduling an appointment at the salon and give yourself a pedicure stat—and most importantly, hit the pavement in your new sandals. 

The Body Shop Peppermint Cooling Pumice Foot Scrub 

The first step to making your feet sandal-ready is to slough away dry, dead skin and calluses with a gentle, but effective scrub. 

Excipial Skin Solutions 20% Urea Intensive Healing Cream

If winter has left your feet particularly cracked and dry, give them some extra TLC by applying a healing hydrating cream for smoother and softer skin. 

Butter London Get Your Kit Off Cuticle Remover 

Remove dry, overgrown cuticles with this remover that gently softens and melts away the excess skin, no cutting required. Its handy, no-mess applicator simplifies getting rid of those unsightly cuticles. 

Sephora Collection Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit 

This comprehensive set of tools includes everything your feet may need from toe nail clippers to a cuticle pusher. 

Sephora Collection Crystal Nail File 

No manicure is complete without sculpted nails. Use a file to create and smooth each nail into your desired shape.  

Nails Inc. 45 Second Top Coat With Kensington Caviar 

The finishing touch: After you've painted your nails with your desired polish shade, seal in your work with a quick-drying top coat. Nails Inc.'s formula dries in 45 seconds flat so you won't smudge your toes as you slip on your new sandals. 

