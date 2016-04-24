Every Product You Need for the Perfect Home Pedicure

Sandal season is finally here! While you may be excited to finally wear your new open-toed shoes you bought in preparation for the season, the current state of your feet may have you feeling less enthused. While your feet have been hibernating in boots all winter, they've also been getting dry and cracked—not exactly presentable under the circumstances. Not to worry, we've compiled a complete list of all the products you need so you skip scheduling an appointment at the salon and give yourself a pedicure stat—and most importantly, hit the pavement in your new sandals.