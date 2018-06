Consider these to be the more extreme version of the gladiator sandal. By pairing high-strap shoes with a nude polish like Obsessive Compulsive's Kava Kava ($10; occmakeup.com ), you can create the illusion of longer legs-perfect if you have a shorter frame, plus, the pearl shimmer used in the lacquer's formula makes the hue stand out against the traditional buff tones. Or, you could combine the look with an on-trend pastel like NCLA's Eight Days a Week ($16; shopncla.com ). The color pops against the stark white sandal, and walks the line seamlessly between spring and summer looks.Shoes: Alexander Wang