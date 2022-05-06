Shoppers in Their 50s Say This Exfoliating Lotion Reduces Their "Sagging, Crepey" Skin
You know a product is good when it sells out before your eyes. The phenomenon is kind of maddening, like standing in a store and watching someone snatch the last shirt in your size, but so it goes: Last week, I pitched a story on Perfect Image's Gly + Sal Exfoliating Body Lotion, blinked, and it went out of stock.
Thankfully, the brand's on their game; the shopper-loved potion is back, and at its lowest price in 30 days. Like the Glytone Exfoliating Body Lotion that has a grip on middle-aged shoppers' hearts, the under-the-radar brand's lotion relies on glycolic acid to soften lines, lighten dark marks, and counter rough, bumpy skin. "I woke up with baby-soft legs after one application," gushed one Amazon customer. "My legs have never been so smooth."
Glycolic acid is a skincare favorite, and for good reason. As dermatologist Melanie Palm, MD, previously told InStyle, decades of published clinical studies back its effectiveness for skin rejuvenation and acne. "It helps to speed skin renewal and turnover, [and] it's also been shown to encourage new collagen growth and improve skin texture and fine lines."
It's effective alone, but the brand supplanted the ingredient with salicylic acid, which breaks down the outer layer of the skin, as cosmetic chemist Dr. Shuting Hu previously told InStyle. It exfoliates dead skin cells, clears pores, and encourages cellular turnover, as aloe and safflower seed oil moisturize and cucumber, green tea, chamomile, comfrey, and pineapple extracts add protective antioxidants.
Altogether, shoppers are mighty pleased with the cruelty-, paraben-, and phthalate-free formula. After trying the lotion for nine months, one 50-year-old wrote that it's like they have "all new skin," with 22-year-old scars gone, along with the "crepey, sagging" skin on their body. "You know that getting old, loose skin-look that happens around 50, no matter how hard you work out or drink water? It's gone… no more arm wings."
Per the shocked fan, the $20 lotion's results outshine the effects of the dermabrasion, Botox, IPL lasers, and facials they've tried, so much that they anticipate saving thousands of dollars a year. People with keratosis pilaris (KP) are impressed, too: It minimized their condition and related ingrown hairs so well, they no longer feel self-conscious. And as a last user in their late 50s said, within 10 days, they saw a "definite reduction" in redness, large pores, skin flakes, and frown lines.
If you're intrigued, try Perfect Image's Gly + Sal Exfoliating Body Lotion for $20 while it's on sale at Amazon.