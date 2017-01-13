The Most-Flattering Peach Eyeshadows for Every Skin Tone

Marianne Mychaskiw
Jan 13, 2017

Between Too Faced and Kylie Jenner's latest shadow palette ventures, we're thisclose to dubbing 2017 the year of the peach, and with every new launch, we're quickly learning that the fruit can't be defined by just one hue. It's a color just about everyone can wear, provided that you pay close attention to your own complexion—veer too far into the apricot spectrum, and your lids could appear orange, whereas paler shades don't read as intense on your coloring. That's why we compiled a list of the best peach shadows to flatter fair, medium, tan, and dark skin. Find your perfect match below!

Fair Skin

Anything too warm may appear orange against light complexions, so seek out a peach and ballerina pink hybrid to avoid insane amounts of contrast. The e.l.f. Smudge Pot in Ain't That Sweet ($3; target.com) can be layered multiple times for a shiny, almost-metallic finish, whereas the Surratt Beauty Artistique Eyeshadow in Poudre ($20; sephora.com) has more of a velvet texture.

Medium Skin

Medium complexions both in the cool and warm ranges can get away with a more intense peach like Urban Decay's Freelove ($19; sephora.com) or NARS's Dual-Intensity formula in Europa ($29; sephora.com)—the latter of which can be applied wet for super-saturated coverage.

Tan Skin

Opt for a bronze-toned peach, like the NYX Hot Singles Eyeshadow in Sex Kitten ($5; ulta.com) or Bobbi Brown's Sparkle Shadow in Baby Peach ($35; nordstrom.com), which enhance the equally-bronze hints in your complexion.

Dark Skin

Depending on how much contrast you want, just about any shade of peach looks good against deep skin, but those that tip more toward copper are especially flattering. Shadows like BeYu's Color Biggie in Metallic Peach ($10; target.com) and Urban Decay's Liquid Moondust in Recharged ($22; sephora.com) play up the warm gold hints in your skin, and the cream formulation means you won't have to stress too hard over blending out the color.

