A No-Irritation Retinol Stick Just Hit Shelves and Results Are Visible in as Little as 72 Hours

This new retinol product from Peace Out is an all over version of the aforementioned eye product, and costs $34 on Peace Out and Sephora. There are a few things that make this product a standout in the increasingly oversaturated retinol market. First of all, both the texture and formula are unique. As Enrico Frezza, the CEO & Founder of Peace Out, explained to InStyle, "This is the only balm retinol of its kind, the first product on the market from any company that contains an encapsulated retinol, and it is formulated with the highest percentage of retinol possible [over the counter]."