This Eye Cream Is So Effective, Shoppers' Crow's Feet Are Left "Dramatically" Smoother

The only thing worse than TikTok for my sleep habits is a grippingly good book. Jane Pek's The Verifiers kept me up reading until 1 a.m. last night (love a modern whodunit), and while the sleepiness is nothing a strong cup of coffee can't fix, I know my persistent bedtime procrastination isn't the best thing for my skin, or the dark circles and bags my mom has always contended with. But according to shoppers, one revered eye cream effectively cancels those concerns as it lightens lines.