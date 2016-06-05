Why We're Obsessed with Mud Sheet Masks 

For those with oily skin, a serum-soaked sheet mask may not always be the best remedy. While super-hydrating, the excess moisture can often trigger a breakout, leading to the need for a detoxifying mud mask as a follow up. Alternately, mud masks can sometimes come with their own set of issues, as evidenced by the numerous stained towels and gigantic glops of product that always end up on our bathroom floor. Like an old-school Hannah Montana song, Patchology combined the best of both worlds with their Smartmud No-Mess Mud Masque ($30; nordstrom.com).

Start with a clean face, just as you would before throwing on a traditional sheet or mud mask. Patchology's version includes two pieces to ensure a perfect fit. Peel back the white plastic, then press each section onto your skin, and allow the product to work its magic for 10 minutes—though, you can leave it on for 20 if you need some serious detoxing action.

The potent ingredients like volcanic ash, charcoal, and kaolin clay draw out any impurities, which instantly shrinks the appearance of enlarged pores. Better yet, there's no aggressive clean-up involved. Simply peel back each of the sheets after 10 to 20 minutes, and rinse away any leftover residue.