Pat McGrath Labs Highlighting Kit Is Going To Change Your Life

One palettte, so many options. 

Tamim Alnuweiri
Apr 25, 2016

Every season Pat McGrath singlehandedly creates most of your favorite beauty trends. Her makeup innovations make her among the most coveted makeup artists during fashion week. Her genius used to be reserved strictly for runway beauty, but last year she made her genius available to the (limited quantity) masses with the release of her Pat McGrath Labs line.

On April 26th (tomorrow!!!) Pat is releasing her latest product — a highlighting trio aptly named Skin Fetish 003 that will retail for $72. The kit includes a brush, a double ended highlighting wand – one end a balm, the other end a highlighter, and an iridescent pigment.   

The product description on the Pat McGrath Labs website outlines three different ways to use the kit. On Pat’s Instagram she also shares a video of Paloma Elsesser showcasing how dewy and radiant the kit can make your skin (like Edward-Cullen-in-the-sun level shine and glow).  

 

 

