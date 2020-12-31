Pat McGrath Is the First Makeup Artist Ever to Receive a Damehood
That's Dame Pat McGrath now.
The Queen's New Year's honors list made history today. Queen Elizabeth honored makeup artist Pat McGrath with a D.B.E., or Dame of the British Empire, making her the very first makeup artist to receive the title, which came for her "Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity," People reports.
The damehood comes after recognition in 2014, when McGrath was awarded the M.B.E., Member of the Order of the British Empire, for her work.
"I am beyond humbled that I have been awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honours List as a D.B.E. - Dame of the British Empire for Services to the Fashion and Beauty Industry and Diversity," McGrath said in a statement. "I am truly delighted and humbled to be given this wonderful honour. My mother’s obsession with beauty and fashion ignited my passion for this amazing industry and I feel blessed to have the privilege of working with some of the most extraordinary people throughout my career."
McGrath shared the news on Instagram, thanking her mother, family, friends, and all the designers that she had the honor of working with during her career. She launched her own beauty line, Pat McGrath Labs, in 2015. Additionally, she has worked as British Vogue's Beauty Editor-at-Large since 2017, continues to oversee 60 fashion shows every season, and has done the makeup for every cover of Vogue Italia for the past two decades.
"I want to thank all of the amazing people in my life - my mother Jean McGrath, my family, friends, colleagues and you, my fellow Beauty Lovers, who contributed to this award," she wrote on Instagram. "Not in my wildest dreams could I have imagined that one day Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would recognize me to be amongst the incredible recipients of this honour both past and present."
"When I first launched my brand, PAT McGRATH LABS, it was designed to inspire self-expression and individuality," she continued. "I dedicate this honour in tribute to Makeup Artists everywhere, I adore each and every one of you. Never give up on your dreams - with hard work, creativity and perseverance anything is possible- Pat XX."
Several of McGrath's celebrity pals congratulated her, sending well wishes in the comments section. Reese Witherspoon, Lily Collins, David Beckham, Lizzo, Nicki Minaj, and Kacey Musgraves all left kind words. Supermodel and close friend Naomi Campbell wrote, "Congratulations mother @patmcgrathreal you so deserve!!! YES DAME !!!!"