8 Pastel Nail Colors Sweeter than Easter Candy

Courtesy (2); Time Inc. Digital Studio
Marianne Mychaskiw
Mar 29, 2017 @ 12:15 pm

The only thing better than day-after-Easter candy marked at 70% off? The pastel color scheme that seems to run through the entire season. Pastel-toned nails are the easiest way to incorporate the trend into your existing look—creamy hues that mirror almost a bag of jordan almonds look elegant paired with both floral prints and leather textures alike, leaving the possibilities pretty endless. We put together a list of pretty pastels your nail kit needs, stat, whether or not bunny day is your thing. Scroll down to shop eight of our faves now.

1 of 8 Courtesy

China Glaze Spring Fling Lacquer in Too Much of a Good Thing

China Glaze $7 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Essie Treat, Love & Color in Laven-dearly

$10 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Deporah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro in Sea of Love

$18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Nails Inc. The Mindful Manicure Nail Polish in Future's Bright

Nails Inc. $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Enamored Hi-Shine Nail Polish in Resurrection

Marc Jacobs Beauty $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Sally Hansen Color Therapy in Shea Dawn

Sally Hansen $8 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Dear Sundays Nail Polish in No. 9

available at Dear Sundays $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

OPI Infinite Shine Fiji Collection in Polly Want a Lacquer

OPI $13 SHOP NOW

