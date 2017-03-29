8 Pastel Nail Colors Sweeter than Easter Candy

The only thing better than day-after-Easter candy marked at 70% off? The pastel color scheme that seems to run through the entire season. Pastel-toned nails are the easiest way to incorporate the trend into your existing look—creamy hues that mirror almost a bag of jordan almonds look elegant paired with both floral prints and leather textures alike, leaving the possibilities pretty endless. We put together a list of pretty pastels your nail kit needs, stat, whether or not bunny day is your thing. Scroll down to shop eight of our faves now.