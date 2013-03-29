What to Wear When: Pastel Beauty Products You'll Want to Try Easter Weekend

If incorporating pastels into your makeup routine intimidates you, opt instead for one of these delicate fragrances, which look as gorgeous as they smell. The blood orange notes in the Miss Dior Eau de Toilette ($75; sephora.com) provide a seasonal mood-boost, while the freshly-cut grass and pear blend of Petite Cherie ($180; annickgoutal.com) create a fresh mix that won't trigger your allergies. Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? Pick up the candy-scented Wish by Lollia ($50; lollialife.com), which draws inspiration from a sugary pastille, or sink your teeth into the caramel and vanilla mix of Thierry Mugler's Angel Aqua Chic ($85; muglerstoreusa.com).



