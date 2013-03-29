What to Wear When: Pastel Beauty Products You'll Want to Try Easter Weekend

It's time for a pastel party! Easter is this weekend, so consider pairing your ensemble with pretty makeup in light, feminine shades. We rounded up our favorite beauty products in sweet hues that won't leave you with a toothache—from delicate nail lacquers to candy pink glosses to even caramel-scented fragrances. Click through our gallery to shop all the products now!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana Intense Nail Lacquers

Six spring-appropriate polishes ($24 each) that mirror the tones found in sugary Easter candy-minus the guilt. BUY IT

2 of 10 Courtesy

ghd Classic Stylers

The sleek surfaces of these irons ($199 each; in mint, lemon, and violet) are a preview of the effect they create on your strands. BUY IT

3 of 10 Courtesy

Bobbi Brown Brightening Lip Glosses

What's better than the perfect candy pink gloss? The perfect candy pink gloss that does double-duty, of course. Thanks to the super-shiny finish, these pastel rose and sugary apricot hues ($24 each) brighten your complexion, while creating the appearance of fuller lips and whiter teeth to boot. BUY IT

4 of 10 Courtesy

Clinique Chubby Sticks for Eyes

Four airy cream shadows ($16 each; in Lavish Lilac, Bountiful Beige, Pink & Plenty, and Big Blue) in a streamlined pen-shaped stylo. BUY IT

5 of 10 Courtesy

Stila Waterproof Eye Liners

Feeling bold? Use the felt-tipped liquid liners ($20 each) to swipe on a graphic cat-eye, or define your lower lash line with the blendable pencils ($20 each) for a more subtle approach. Try the Periwinkle and Turquoise hues. BUY IT

6 of 10 Courtesy

Make Up For Ever Diamond Powders

At first glance, these loose pastel pigments ($25 each; Gold 16, Baby Blue 12, Champagne 11, Baby Pink 13, and Baby Mauve 14) may revive memories of the chalky shadows worn in yearbook photos past, but don't be fooled! The products create more of a sheer shimmer than a blinged-out finish, and give neutral shadows new life when layered on top. BUY IT

7 of 10 Courtesy

Illamasqua Nail Varnishes

Who needs to tiptoe through the tulips when this trio of floral hues in Venous, Harem, and Hemlock ($14 each) could look so perfect on your fingertips? BUY IT

8 of 10 Courtesy

TINT Hair Chalk

While day-glo hair colors may be temporary, the trend isn't fading anytime soon. Swipe the pigmented chalks in Luscious Lime, Blue Steel, and Party Pink ($15 each; finefeatherheads.com) onto your ends to take a baby step in that direction, without the commitment to upkeep. BUY IT

9 of 10 Courtesy

Miss Dior Eau de Toilette, Annick Goutal Petite Cherie, Lollia Wish, and Thierry Mugler Angel Aqua Chic

If incorporating pastels into your makeup routine intimidates you, opt instead for one of these delicate fragrances, which look as gorgeous as they smell. The blood orange notes in the Miss Dior Eau de Toilette ($75; sephora.com) provide a seasonal mood-boost, while the freshly-cut grass and pear blend of Petite Cherie ($180; annickgoutal.com) create a fresh mix that won't trigger your allergies. Looking to satisfy your sweet tooth? Pick up the candy-scented Wish by Lollia ($50; lollialife.com), which draws inspiration from a sugary pastille, or sink your teeth into the caramel and vanilla mix of Thierry Mugler's Angel Aqua Chic ($85; muglerstoreusa.com).

