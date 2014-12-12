Holiday Manicure Ideas: Try Your Hand at These Festive Nail Art Designs!

We've said it before, but now it's confirmed; A creative manicure not only improves your outfit, but also your mood. "Having your nails properly done takes your confidence to a completely different level," celebrity manicurist Jenna Hipp, who has painted the famous fingers of Jessica Alba, Selena Gomez, and Zoe Saldana among many others, tells us. "A good mani/pedi can make you feel like a completely different person, so have fun and experiment with out-of-the-box colors or unique designs."

There's no time to experiment with the latest nail trends like the present, and as you're gearing up for your holiday parties, consider pairing that perfect LBD with a set of decked-out digits. "Plan your nails and wardrobe in advance, especially for special occasions and work-related parties," Hipp adds. "Nails will be front and center since you will most likely have a drink in your hand." We asked more pro manicurists to give us tips on creating festive holiday nail art that veer on the more trendy side than the tacky. Put away the plans to draw Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, and Vixen on each of your fingers and click through our gallery of understated patterns, from negative-space nails to sophisticated takes on glitter!