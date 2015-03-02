Party How-To: Beauty Looks for Every Occasion

High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens models five chic and easy looks for any occasion, created by makeup artist Fiona Stiles and hairstylist Adir Abergel.
Family Gathering or Office Party
HAIR: Work a straightening balm through damp hair, then dry straight with a round brush. After creating a side part, smooth hair into a low ponytail with a boar-bristle brush for a bump-free finish.
MAKEUP: Start by dusting gray shadow over lids to give eyes depth. To give lashes a "light, feathery feel," Stiles says to add individual falsies at the outer corners of the eye, then apply mascara only at the base of the lash line. Finish the polished look with glossy nude lips and rosy cheeks.
Black Friday Shopping
HAIR: Overly done hair at all hours isn't necessary-or realistic. Simply tame flyaways with a silicone serum, like Abergel did here.
MAKEUP: Gorgeous, glowing skin is the key to this "easy five-minute look," explains Stiles. Brighten undereye darkness with a light-reflecting concealer, then even the skin tone with a translucent liquid foundation. Curl lashes and add a pat of sheer gloss on the center of lips. "Clean and simple," says Stiles.
Cocktail Party
HAIR: For volume at the roots and super smooth ends, blow-dry strands using a round brush, then run a flat iron from the mid-shaft down. The ideal finish? Glossy but not greasy. "The secret is not using too many styling products," explains Abergel. Mist a high-shine setting spray on palms, then work hands through straightened locks, starting underneath and moving up. "I feel ready for a night out with someone special," says Hudgens.
MAKEUP: Shades of plum and mauve look sultry when applied as a light wash all the way around the eye. "It's a little younger and lighter than your traditional gray and black," says Stiles about her take on the classic smoky eye. To keep lips kissably soft, top pink liner with a conditioning lilac balm.
Gift Swap with Girlfriends
HAIR: For a playful vibe, Abergel created a modern version of the half-up, half-down Brigitte Bardot style. To get the look, tease the roots gently before gathering hair at the crown and securing with pins. Piecey, face-framing layers give it an "effortless twist," says Abergel.
MAKEUP: "I love playing with bright makeup colors," says Hudgens. "That's, like, one of the best parts of being a girl." Kohl-rimmed eyes topped with electric-blue powder shadow is "an adventurous look you can get away with for day as long as you have the right attitude-and go easy on the mascara," says Stiles. Press the powder over the liner using a stiff angled brush. Dewy skin, flushed cheeks and peachy-pink gloss create a polished but not overly done finish.
New Year's Eve
HAIR: To achieve Hudgens's chic updo, create lift at the crown and an off-center part to "keep it from looking matronly," says Abergel. After loosely raking back hair-letting it cover your ears-secure it at the nape using four crisscrossed bobby pins.
MAKEUP: Vivid coral lips are a fresh take on classic screen-siren red. Prep lips with a clear balm, then use a creamy pinkish-orange pencil to fill them in. "I went with a pencil because the color stays brighter for longer," says Stiles. Add a pop of creamy pink blush on the apples of cheeks to give a luminous flush. Finish with mascara, focusing on lashes at the outer corners to create a cat's-eye effect. "This look feels young because it's not too done. That makes it fun," says Hudgens.
