Party How-To: Beauty Looks for Every Occasion

HAIR: For a playful vibe, Abergel created a modern version of the half-up, half-down Brigitte Bardot style. To get the look, tease the roots gently before gathering hair at the crown and securing with pins. Piecey, face-framing layers give it an "effortless twist," says Abergel.



MAKEUP: "I love playing with bright makeup colors," says Hudgens. "That's, like, one of the best parts of being a girl." Kohl-rimmed eyes topped with electric-blue powder shadow is "an adventurous look you can get away with for day as long as you have the right attitude-and go easy on the mascara," says Stiles. Press the powder over the liner using a stiff angled brush. Dewy skin, flushed cheeks and peachy-pink gloss create a polished but not overly done finish.