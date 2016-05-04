Paris Jackson Made Yet Another Major Hair Change 

It's fair to say that Paris Jackson loves experimenting with her looks. She dyed her hair fiery red, then orange in honor of the late David Bowie, before settling for blonde. And that's on top of all the tattoos she's been getting recently, including one of her favorite band, Mötley Crüe, on the inside of her lip. Impressive, right?!

Her latest transformation is not as painful as getting inked, but it is again in honor of Tommy Lee's metal band. Jackson ditched her blonde hair and put on what looks to be a long brunette wig to take a fun "band" photo with her pals. Mötley Crüe refence aside, her hair looks amazing.

all about it A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on May 3, 2016 at 2:15pm PDT

Rock on, Paris.