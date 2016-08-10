Nobody Rocks a Dark Lip Like Paris Jackson 

Guys, if you haven't already noticed (we're pretty sure you have, though,) we are kind of obsessed with Paris Jackson. The 18-year-old has become somewhat of a beauty role model. And it's not just the beautiful tattoos that she keeps getting or the fact that she loves experimenting with her hair. She's got that effortless ability to pull off trends without looking like she's trying (and she probably isn't.) Honestly, we wonder how it's possible she hasn't gotten a beauty endorsement deal yet. The operative word being yet.

Her latest Instagram photos are the proof of just that. Paris posted a couple of BTS snaps of a photo shoot where she sports the trend of the day—a dramatic, dark lip. Her soft pink hair is in total contrast with the grunge-y look, and she makes it this juxtaposition work, all the while looking drop dead gorgeous.

Up all night with @parisjackson . #behindthescenes 📸 @itstroyjensen A photo posted by Caroline D'Amore (@carolinedamore) on Aug 9, 2016 at 9:05pm PDT

We are not completely sure what the shoot was for but we really can't wait to see the photos. We'll just keep obsessively checking Paris' Instagram account for more #beautyinspo shots because she has plenty of those.