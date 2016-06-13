Looks Like Paris Jackson Might Have Joined the Matching-Tat Club... Again 

Paris Jackson is on a tattoo spree. A few weeks ago she took to Instagram to share a beautiful and sentimental tattoo of her father's eyes, an homage to him and his legacy. However, it looks like it might be a matching tattoo with Nigerian rapper Omer Bhatti. Yesterday, Paris took to her Instagram again to share a photo of a new matching tattoo she got with Omer Bhatti. At least it looks that way, as he was tagged in the photo.

RELATED: Emma Roberts Went Back to Blonde, and You're Going to Love It

bart & lisa back at it again A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 12, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

RELATED: Paris Jackson Got a Dragon Ball-Inspired Hair Makeover

The left side of the split screen is of her and Omer's tattoo of Michael Jackson's eyes, and the right side of the image is of her and Omer's new matching tattoos. The tattoo is of the Eye of Horus, which Paris got on her thumb while Omer might have got it on his wrist. The symbol signifies royal power (she is the daughter of the King of Pop after all), protection, and good health.