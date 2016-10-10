You Need to See Paris Jackson's Sunflower Tattoo

Another day, another celebrity tattoo. And the star of today's edition of Hollywood ink? That would be Paris Jackson, who has thoroughly demonstrated her dedication to body art. But it looks like Paris is nowhere done with getting inked, as she debuted her latest addition on Instagram this weekend.

The tattoo is of her favorite flower—a colored sunflower in yellow—with overlapping circles in the middle. By the looks of it, it's on her arm just below her elbow, and she has LA-based tattoo artist Justin Lewis to thank for it.

my favorite flower. justin you never fail to amaze me. thank you for yet another beautiful piece. A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Oct 9, 2016 at 6:32pm PDT

Weren't not sure this is why Paris opted for a sunflower, apart from it being her favorite, but the bloom actually has a lot of symbolism associated with it. It's been said to signify loyalty, adoration, and happiness, among other things. The inside of the tattoo appears to be the Flower of Life rings.

Regardless, it's a definite work of art.