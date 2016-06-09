Paris Jackson Got a Dragon Ball-Inspired Hair Makeover

When it comes to styling short hair, look no further for inspiration than Paris Jackson's Instagram feed. She just keeps coming up with cool and unexpected ways to amp up her look. Whether it's going blue to match her friend's prom dress (umm, serious #BFFGoals, we know), or simply wearing a wig for the perfect rock 'n roll vibe, Jackson never ceases to surprise us.

And her latest 'do is a testament of how she can get inspiration from pretty much anything, even manga characters. Yes, that's right—Japanese comic books, Dragon Ball, to be exact.

And if you are wondering what that looks like, here you go:

like gotenks A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Jun 8, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

To give you a bit of context, both Saiyans and Gotenks are fictional characters in Dragon Ball who have short spiky hair. But like we've said before, there's nothing Paris Jackson can't pull off.