You'll Never Believe What Color Paris Jackson Just Dyed Her Hair

Araya Diaz/Getty Images

Summer hair color inspo.

Tamim Alnuweiri
May 27, 2016 @ 12:14 pm

We love blue hair and it seems like everyone else does too these days. From Kylie Jenner's blue and teal wigs, to Ashley Benson's aqua wig, we are seriously obsessed. So imagine our glee when we saw that Paris Jackson debuted a new hair color on her Instagram, and yes — it's blue.

spilled an icee on my head 👅💙

A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on

The major hair change comes right on the heels of another big reveal from Paris this week... she got a tattoo of her father's eyes in dedication to him. And then, Paris shared the photo of her new teal hair earlier this morning. We love that she picked a fun blueish-tealish shade for the summer, it reminds us of mermaid hair! Not to mention that the color really emphasizes how light and beautiful her eyes are.

 

