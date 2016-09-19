Paris Jackson Adds Yet Another Tattoo Inspired by a Music Icon 

To say Paris Jackson loves herself a tattoo is the understatement of the year. The 18-year-old has gone on a bit of a tattoo tear over the past several months, with each bit of ink seemingly more meaningful than the next.

the yeti permanently stamped my skin with the face of a legend today. thank you @connorcade A photo posted by Paris-Michael K. Jackson (@parisjackson) on Sep 18, 2016 at 1:54am PDT

On Saturday, Jackson revealed the latest addition to her tattoo family—an illustration of John Lennon with lyrics from “Imagination.”

The tattoo reads, "Imagine all the people living life in peace."

The tattoo was etched at the hands of Connor Garrity at Timeless Tattoo in Los Angeles. Jackson gave a little clue that a Lennon tribute might be on its way when she posted a photo of the music icon to Instagram just a few days ago.

With the rapid pace at which Jackson seems to be adding to her body art collection, we can’t even begin to predict what she’ll have inked next. But we’ll be watching Insta and Snapchat closely for clues.