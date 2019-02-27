The Best Hair and Makeup Looks from Paris Fashion Week 

Paris Fashion Week is to fashion month like the Oscars is to awards season. As the grand finale, the runways never fail to bring inspiring and just plain pretty hair and makeup looks.

A few standout looks from the Fall 2019 runways include Dries Van Noten's elegant take on the glitter makeup trend, where models had subtle sparkles brushed along their brow bones and upper and lower lash lines, and the extreme deep side-parts and bedhead at Saint Laurent.

Keep scrolling to get the complete lowdown on all of the best hair and makeup moments from the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2019 runways.

