The Best Hair and Makeup Looks from Paris Fashion Week
Paris Fashion Week is to fashion month like the Oscars is to awards season. As the grand finale, the runways never fail to bring inspiring and just plain pretty hair and makeup looks.
A few standout looks from the Fall 2019 runways include Dries Van Noten's elegant take on the glitter makeup trend, where models had subtle sparkles brushed along their brow bones and upper and lower lash lines, and the extreme deep side-parts and bedhead at Saint Laurent.
Keep scrolling to get the complete lowdown on all of the best hair and makeup moments from the Paris Fashion Week Fall 2019 runways.
VIDEO: How to Use Tinted Brow Gel
Christian Dior
THE LOOK: Dior Makeup creative and image director Peter Philips created a mod graphic eye using the brand's Waterproof Eyeliner Crayon in Noir Trinidad to give the models Twiggy-inspired lashes on their lower lash lines. Bucket hats rounded out the retro runway beauty look.
Marques Almeida
THE LOOK: Watercolor-neon eyeshadow was haloed around the models' eyes. The front sections of their hair was slicked back to create fauxhawks.
Saint Laurent
THE LOOK: Smudgy cat-eyes, deep side-parts, and bedhead is the exact '80s rock-inspired look you'd expect to see at a Saint Laurent fashion show.
Lanvin
THE LOOK: Glowing skin and glossy straight, side-parted hair made up the simple (but pretty) Lanvin runway beauty look.
Maison Margiela
THE LOOK: Although this Margiela look is so much more subtle than usual, it's still a PFW standout. Inspired by swan lake, makeup artist Pat McGrath created graphic eye makeup that looked like swan wings. This model's feathered hat speaks for itself.
Dries Van Noten
THE LOOK: An elegant glitter eye makeup look paired with the models' natural hair textures.