Pamela Anderson Is On Everyone's Spring Beauty Mood Board

From messy updos to dark lip liner, #PamCore is still going strong.

In the '90s, Pamela Anderson didn't have a moment, she was the moment. From her bleach blonde bouncy waves in Baywatch to her off-screen bombshell blowouts, messy updos, and dark lip liner, the actress' signature beauty looks defined the decade and inspired many of its biggest trends.

With the release of Pam & Tommy this winter, a Hulu miniseries about Anderson's relationship with Motley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee and the sex tape that came out of it, and TikTok's fascination obsession with '90s and Y2K nostalgia, Anderson is inspiring many of this spring's most popular hair and makeup looks.

On TikTok, fans are recreating Pam's famous messy updo and dropping tutorials, and when Pam & Tommy started streaming in February, it was impossible to scroll through BeautyTok without seeing the "Pamela Makeup" filter. Currently, #PamelaAndersonHair has over 10 million views on the app with no signs of slowing down.

Offline, PamCore has made its way to the red carpet. Sydney Sweeney and Megan Thee Stallion have worn messy updos complete with tendrils, while Jennifer Lopez and Lily James have gone with Anderson's voluminous, wavy, bombshell blowout.

As for makeup, models like Bella Hadid and Lila Moss have ditched full, bold brows for pencil-thin arches as Anderson had back in the day. And the brown lip liner recently seen on Kim Kardashian and Desi Perkins is giving major flashbacks to the Barbwire star's brown lip liner and nude gloss.

Ahead, see how celebrities are wearing Anderson-inspired beauty looks in 2022.

VIDEO: Lily James Is the Spitting Image of Pamela Anderson in First Pam & Tommy Teaser

The Messy Updo

Related Items Sydney Sweeney at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Credit: John Shearer/Getty Images Sydney Sweeney The Euphoria star made Pam's signature updo her own with the addition of a full set of soft, textured bangs. For extra volume, her stylist Florido Basallo prepped her hair with Paul Mitchell's Neuro Lift HeatCTRL Volume Foam and Neuro Prime HeatCTRL Blowout Primer. Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammy Awards Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy Megan Thee Stallion Hot girl-approved, Megan Thee Stallion brought the messy updo to the Grammy Awards red carpet in 2021. For the occasion, she piled her loose waves onto the crown of her head and left out two matching tendrils. Kim Kardashian Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton was inspired by the '90s beauty icon when creating this updo for Kim Kardashian. "Love this look on Kim. What do you guys think [of] this '90s Pam Anderson inspired updo?," the stylist asked his millions of Instagram followers. Given the number of Pam hair tutorials on TikTok, it's a hit.

Pencil-Thin Brows

Related Items Bella Hadid Anderson's hair isn't the only element of her signature beauty look that's trending — pencil-thin eyebrows are also making a comeback, with Bella Hadid leading the resurgence. While the supermodel's arches aren't quite as thin as the Baywatch star's were, they're more delicate than the thick, full brows that have been popular in recent years. Lila Moss at the Bakar: Nobody's Home launch event in Paris Credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EYC LTD Lila Moss The major difference between the thin brows of the '90s and those of today is the shape. Here, Lila Moss's brows still have an arch that aligns with her natural shape — and enhances her facial features. Barbie Ferreira at the 2021 Met Gala Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images Barbie Ferreira For the 2021 Met Gala, Barbie Ferreira went with a dramatic pencil-thin brow. To achieve the look, the Euphoria star bleached her brows, then drew the fine line on her brow bone with a pencil.

The Bombshell Blowout

Related Items Jennifer Lopez When Anderson wasn't wearing her beachy blonde hair in a messy updo, it was blown out to perfection. And no one does the bombshell blowout today quite like J.Lo. This take on the look by stylist Chris Appleton includes big, bouncy waves. Zendaya at the Valentino Fall 2022 Fashion Show in Paris Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Zendaya In lieu of waves, Zendaya blew her hair out straight with a ton of body and flipped-out ends. Lily James For the premiere of Pam & Tommy, Lily James, who plays Pam in the Hulu Series, naturally channeled her character's hairstyle for her look. She was given a bombshell blowout with a slight wave at the ends, which showed off her layers.

Brown Lip Liner