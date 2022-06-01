Padma Lakshmi's Radiant, Camera-Ready Complexion Is Thanks to This Protecting Primer

The TV host and author recently broke down the details of her beauty routine to Vogue and there were some notable takeaways, like the fact that she drinks 2 to 3 liters of water a day and has a beehive on her terrace that she harvests honey from. Her decades spent in front of a camera have also exposed her to a lot of beauty products and insider knowledge, which she has used to refine her own makeup arsenal, and one such product is Laura Mercier's Pure Canvas Primer.