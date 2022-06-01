Padma Lakshmi's Radiant, Camera-Ready Complexion Is Thanks to This Protecting Primer
Whenever Padma Lakshmi is on my TV screen, there are two things I can count on: The first is that I'll be ordering Seamless and the second is that I will be admiring her incredibly radiant and beautiful complexion.
The TV host and author recently broke down the details of her beauty routine to Vogue and there were some notable takeaways, like the fact that she drinks 2 to 3 liters of water a day and has a beehive on her terrace that she harvests honey from. Her decades spent in front of a camera have also exposed her to a lot of beauty products and insider knowledge, which she has used to refine her own makeup arsenal, and one such product is Laura Mercier's Pure Canvas Primer.
Lakshmi said that when it comes to her on-camera look, her goal is to even out her skin tone and neutralize hyperpigmentation, and as such, she begins her routine with the primer. It's a smart choice, packed with SPF protection, and vitamins C and E to brighten and hydrate the skin. A layer of this stuff will seal in your skincare routine and keep out environmental toxins, all the while creating a smooth base to build on the rest of your makeup.
Shop now: $40; sephora.com
While there are lots of great products in the line to focus on (I will always love the Caviar Eyeshadow Stick), Lakshmi isn't the only person to highlight Laura Mercier's primers; other celebrity fans include Dakota Johnson and Olivia Culpo. Shoppers are equally as impressed by the Pure Canvas Primer. "I'll come home from a busy day in bad weather and look like I did when I left the house. It's honestly mind-blowing,"," a five-star reviewer wrote. Another shopper loves this primer so much, they use it every day — even if they don't leave the house thanks to its "light texture" and the way it "lightly covers pores."
In addition to praise from Padma Lakshmi (not to mention other celebrities), several shoppers claim to be repeat buyers and say that this primer is well worth the money. Head to Sephora to get a tube of your own, today.