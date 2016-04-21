Our Editor's Favorite Sunscreens for Dark Skin Tones

What if we told you that that there is a potion that can help prevent wrinkles, dark spots and sagging? Well, there is: sunscreen. Daily protection helps fend off all the aforementioned ills, which is why you should incorporate one into your regimen, regardless of your complexion. Don’t believe the myth that brown skin doesn’t need SPF, even if you’re not prone to burning, you still need a shield from damaging UV rays. Finding a formula that doesn’t leave skin ashy can be tricky though, so we put a bunch to the test. Here are the ones we’ve vowed to use, come rain or shine.

