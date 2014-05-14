We're Loving These Soda-Inspired Nail Polishes for Summer

OPI has teamed up with one of the most iconic names in beverages to bring us a refreshing collection of nail colors—and it's just in time for summer! The Coca-Cola by OPI collection features nine new shades inspired by Coke's most popular beverages, including Coca-Cola Red (above, left; inspired by the original), Today I Accomplished Zero (above center; inspired by Coke Zero), and My Signature is "DC" (above, right; inspired by Diet Coke). There are also colors based on Sprite and Fanta products. "These two iconic brands truly deliver happiness in a bottle, whether it's a refreshing, invigorating sip of Coke or a set of fingers and toes perfectly polished with OPI nail lacquer," Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI co-founder and executive vice president, said of the collaboration. The nine colors will be available in nail lacquer and gel formulas in June.

Plus, check out our 14 favorite nail colors for spring!