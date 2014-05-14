We're Loving These Soda-Inspired Nail Polishes for Summer

Jenni Radosevich
Rita Kokshanian
May 14, 2014 @ 1:49 pm

OPI has teamed up with one of the most iconic names in beverages to bring us a refreshing collection of nail colors—and it's just in time for summer! The Coca-Cola by OPI collection features nine new shades inspired by Coke's most popular beverages, including Coca-Cola Red (above, left; inspired by the original), Today I Accomplished Zero (above center; inspired by Coke Zero), and My Signature is "DC" (above, right; inspired by Diet Coke). There are also colors based on Sprite and Fanta products. "These two iconic brands truly deliver happiness in a bottle, whether it's a refreshing, invigorating sip of Coke or a set of fingers and toes perfectly polished with OPI nail lacquer," Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI co-founder and executive vice president, said of the collaboration. The nine colors will be available in nail lacquer and gel formulas in June.

Sally Hansen Triple Shine Nail Color in Pool Party

Even if your spring break getaway isn't for a few weeks, Sally Hansen's shimmery azure ($5; target.com) brings the blue skies and clear shoreline right to your fingertips.
Tom Ford Nail Lacquer in Coral Beach

Tom Ford's chic peach hue ($32; neimanmarcus.com) is bold all on its own, but won't distract from an intricate floral print.
Nails Inc. Nail Polish in Marylebone Road

Proof that pastels don't always fall flat? Nails Inc's bright apple ($10; sephora.com), which packs extra punch with its saturated opaque formula.
OPI Nail Polish in I Just Can't Cope-Acabana

A vivid yellow ($9; ulta.com) that serves as a reminder of the sunny days to come.
Dermelect Nail Color Treatment in Above It

This gorgeous sky blue ($14; ulta.com) also packs major benefits for your digits-it's infused with a nourishing peptide formula to strengthen brittle nails from the inside out.
Revlon Nail Art Expressionist in Monet, Monet

Is nail art dead? We're not sure, but this day-glo duo ($9; ulta.com) can breathe new life into your manicure routine, whether you choose to layer on a single color, or add embellishments.
Deborah Lippmann Nail Color in Spring Buds

It's easy being green, thanks to Lippmann's gorgeous pale pistachio tone ($18; deborahlippmann.com).
Leighton Denny Nail Polish in Get Your Côte

A high-impact cobalt ($19; net-a-porter.com) with a chip-proof formula that allows you to spend more time lounging in the sun, rather than in a manicurist's chair.
Dior Perle Matte Top Coat

In the bottle, this iridescent lacquer ($25; dior.com) may look like your run-of-the-mill pastel, but once it hits your nail, it transforms into a holographic shimmer that dries with a matte finish.
Essie Nail Color in Style Hunter

This bold magenta ($8.50; essie.com) brings a splash of color to both spring pastels and LBDs alike.
Sephora Formula X Cherry Blossom Top Coat

Bring seasonal blooms with you wherever you go-without triggering your allergies! Sephora's clear top coat ($13; sephora.com) is blended with flower-shaped glitters, which create a floral-printed manicure in one easy swipe.
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics Nail Lacquer in Vapid

A pale lavender ($10; occmakeup.com) that walks the line between pink and violet.
Jin Soon Nail Polish in Dolly Pink

Pair this delicate candy pink ($18; jinsoon.com) with a leather jacket to give it an unexpected bad girl edge.
Nails Inc. Garden Party in Portabello Gardens

Give your manicure an instant polka-dotted effect by swiping these matte glitters ($11; sephora.com) over a solid base color.

