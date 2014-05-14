OPI has teamed up with one of the most iconic names in beverages to bring us a refreshing collection of nail colors—and it's just in time for summer! The Coca-Cola by OPI collection features nine new shades inspired by Coke's most popular beverages, including Coca-Cola Red (above, left; inspired by the original), Today I Accomplished Zero (above center; inspired by Coke Zero), and My Signature is "DC" (above, right; inspired by Diet Coke). There are also colors based on Sprite and Fanta products. "These two iconic brands truly deliver happiness in a bottle, whether it's a refreshing, invigorating sip of Coke or a set of fingers and toes perfectly polished with OPI nail lacquer," Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI co-founder and executive vice president, said of the collaboration. The nine colors will be available in nail lacquer and gel formulas in June.
We're Loving These Soda-Inspired Nail Polishes for Summer
Jenni Radosevich
