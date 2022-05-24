Celebrity Stylist Jen Atkin's Haircare Brand Recently Launched 2 New Products Focused on Scalp Health

If you've had trouble growing healthy, full, luscious locks, Jen Atkin, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Ouai, knows it's finally time to get to the root of the problem — literally. Atkin, who's worked with Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen, has learned in her over-20-year career that properly nourishing the scalp will not only grow stronger, healthier strands, but also more of them. This is exactly the reason her hair care brand Ouai recently launched two new products, the Hydrating Scalp Serum and a reformulation of their Thick and Full Hair Supplements, which both tackle hair health at the source.