Celebrity Stylist Jen Atkin's Haircare Brand Recently Launched 2 New Products Focused on Scalp Health
If you've had trouble growing healthy, full, luscious locks, Jen Atkin, celebrity hair stylist and founder of Ouai, knows it's finally time to get to the root of the problem — literally. Atkin, who's worked with Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen, has learned in her over-20-year career that properly nourishing the scalp will not only grow stronger, healthier strands, but also more of them. This is exactly the reason her hair care brand Ouai recently launched two new products, the Hydrating Scalp Serum and a reformulation of their Thick and Full Hair Supplements, which both tackle hair health at the source.
To get the scoop on both products and the importance of scalp health, we talked to Atkin, as well as Dr. Rachel Nazarian, M.D., F.A.A.D., a board-certified dermatologist.
"Having healthy hair is fully dependent on having a healthy scalp," Dr. Nazarian said. "The scalp is what feeds and nourishes the hair follicles, and although you can still damage hair follicles if you have a healthy scalp (coloring, processing, heat treatments, etc.), the ability to create healthy hair begins with ensuring that the health of your scalp is at its best."
The Hydrating Scalp Serum includes active ingredients like arctic root and the chaga mushroom that are "crucial in helping to promote hydration and a healthy scalp," according to Atkin. Also in the formula, hyaluronic acid, peptides, and red clover flower extract hydrate the scalp, promote thicker, healthier hair, and reduce scalp discomfort while styling.
"Some of the other ingredients may have the potential to improve blood circulation in the scalp, which then improves delivery of nutrients and oxygen to the hair follicle, something that can lead to improvement in hair growth and decrease in shedding," Dr. Nazarian said.
According to Ouai, the scalp serum is safe on all skin types, works for all hair types, and can be applied both in the morning and at night. The brand also says you'll be able to see results within 90 days of applying with consistent use; according to Atkin it's best to apply the serum "directly along the scalp. You want to start on the part and just massage it in."
Also new, the Thick and Full Hair Supplements were one of the first products Ouai launched, inspired by the supplements Atkin recommended to her clients for promoting healthier, fuller hair. After years of community feedback, Ouai decided they needed an upgrade; the supplements are now vegan, gluten, and cruelty-free, and include ingredients like pea sprout extract, biotin, and multivitamin complex.
"Our community had asked for years if we could make them vegan," Atkin said. "We were getting different feedback that helped us to really go in and reformulate and make it so it fit everyone's needs."
According to Dr. Nazarian, studies have shown that pea sprout extract has proven to be effective in promoting hair growth because it helps to reduce hair loss for those who experience shedding. Plus, the combination of other ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin B5, and vitamin C, are also "vital ingredients for the foundation of healthy skin and hair."
The supplements, which are easy to swallow and have no flavor, work on all hair types — just like the serum. If taken consistently, the brand says you'll see results within 60 days of taking the supplements. (Remember, it's always a good idea to check with your healthcare provider before adding a supplement into your routine.)
While both the supplements and the serum will work great alone, Atkin says, for best results, it's best to use them together. "The two combined are like a no-brainer," Atkin said. "I think it's just going to be a really great recipe for everyone."
Both available at Sephora, the Hydrating Scalp Serum costs $52, while the Thick and Full Hair Supplements is $42 for a bottle of 30 capsules and $36 for refills — though you could say investing in scalp and hair health is nearly priceless.