This Fragrance Oil Legit Smells Like Clean Laundry

We've searched a while for a fragrance that mirrors the exact notes of a laundry-fresh cashmere sweater, but none have come as close as the Canvas Perfume Oil by & Other Stories. The notes behind this scent are pretty minimal, and uncomplicated to the point that it's refreshing—clean cotton. Nothing more, nothing less. Even better, it's part of the brand's Cotton Care collection, which includes shower products, body creams, scrubs, and more, so you can literally cover yourself in the stuff, not unlike that duvet comforter you just yanked out of the dryer.

For spring and summer especially, we love a good perfume oil. They last much longer than the traditional alcohol-based spritzers in our arsenal, and when applied to your pulse points, the scent is intensified as the warm air starts to work its magic. You may not have washed your jeans in like two weeks, but the Canvas Perfume Oil will never give it away. Shop the product now for $29 at stories.com.