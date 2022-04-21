According to Shoppers, This Celebrity-Approved Brand's Face Serum Is "Youth in a Bottle"

To quote The Sound of Music, these are a few of my favorite things: celebrities spilling their beauty secrets and skincare products that help people look and feel their best (though, an honorable mention goes to my cat's cotton ball belly). So after both Camila Cabello and Alicia Keys mentioned that their routine features products from Osmosis Skincare, my curiosity was piqued — especially because shoppers in their 50s dub its serum a "fountain of youth in a bottle."