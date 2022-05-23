This Face Oil Keeps Shoppers' Skin "Youthful and Happy" — and So Even, They "Seldom Need Foundation"

As the saying goes, good things come to those who wait. That's especially true in the beauty arena, where most ingredients take a bit of time to work — which isn't to say it's easy to be patient, particularly when you're experiencing a flare-up or have an event looming. So it was a happy twist of fate when I recently tried Osmia products: They made some stubborn redness disappear overnight, and per shoppers, the brand's face oil is also spectacular for "youthful and happy" skin.