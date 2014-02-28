Oscars Beauty Prep: How Stars Are Getting Ready for the Big Night

Before stepping out on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest event of the year, celebrities sit for hours in the hair and makeup chair. But even before the big night, they're getting primped and preened with high-tech facials and old-fashioned root touch-ups. Tracey Cunningham's Beverly Hills salon, Meche is a must for a roster of stars with the most-wanted hair in Hollywood from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Oscar host Ellen DeGeneres will be dropping by her trusted skincare guru Mila Moursi's Beverly Hills Skin Care Institute for The Mila Moursi Global Anti-Age Treatment. Moursi says, "It's the ultimate skin rejuvenation to naturally contour and tighten the skin, stimulate new cell production, increase blood circulation, and create healthy glowing skin." These beauty all-stars are so indispensable they even make house calls! Anastasia stopped by Julia Roberts' house last night for an eyebrow prep. Click through the gallery to see other destinations on the road to the red carpet.
