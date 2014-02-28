Oscars Beauty Prep: How Stars Are Getting Ready for the Big Night

Courtesy Photo
Selene Milano
Feb 28, 2014 @ 2:21 pm

Before stepping out on the red carpet for Hollywood's biggest event of the year, celebrities sit for hours in the hair and makeup chair. But even before the big night, they're getting primped and preened with high-tech facials and old-fashioned root touch-ups. Tracey Cunningham's Beverly Hills salon, Meche is a must for a roster of stars with the most-wanted hair in Hollywood from Gwyneth Paltrow to Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Oscar host Ellen DeGeneres will be dropping by her trusted skincare guru Mila Moursi's Beverly Hills Skin Care Institute for The Mila Moursi Global Anti-Age Treatment. Moursi says, "It's the ultimate skin rejuvenation to naturally contour and tighten the skin, stimulate new cell production, increase blood circulation, and create healthy glowing skin." These beauty all-stars are so indispensable they even make house calls! Anastasia stopped by Julia Roberts' house last night for an eyebrow prep. Click through the gallery to see other destinations on the road to the red carpet.

1 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Tracey Cunningham

Tracey Cunningham will be busy this week. The owner of posh Beverly Hills salon, Meche is touching up the tresses of Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lopez, and Sienna Miller just to name a few.
2 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Tracie Martyn

If you can think of a celebrity with flawless skin that never ages, chances are she has Tracie Martyn on speed dial. Madonna, Susan Sarandon, and Kate Winslet all stop by Martyn’s LA pop-up salon for the signature Red Carpet Facial which encourages collagen formation and improves elasticity using a mild current and LED light.
3 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Anastasia

Oprah Winfrey has confessed to flying to LA from Chicago for the sole purpose of getting her brows done by Anastasia - she calls it an instant face-lift. Fellow devotees include Julia Roberts (who made a house-call before the big night!), Emma Roberts, Victoria Beckham, Hayden Panettiere, and Heidi Klum.

4 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Sonya Dakar

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin entrust their porcelain complexions to Sonya Dakar. She offers clients a variety from a list of all encompassing treatments like The Hangover Facial, Apple Stem Cell Facial, and Snake Venom Facial.
5 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Joanna Vargas

New York based skincare guru, Joanna Vargas sets up shop on the west coast before the big night to treat her regulars like, Emma Stone, Michelle Williams, and Naomi Watts to her signature LED light facial.
6 of 6 Courtesy Photo

Mila Moursi

Having the complexion of the Oscar host in your hands is a big responsibility. Mila Moursi is up to the task. Moursi gives Ellen Degeneres her carpet fix, The Mila Moursi Global Anti-Age Treatment. Moursi says, “It’s the ultimate skin rejuvenation to naturally contour and tighten the skin, stimulates new cell production, increase blood circulation, and create healthy glowing skin.”

