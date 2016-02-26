Lash Out! See the Full Strips, Individual Falsies, and Mascaras Worn at Last Year's Oscars

Getty Images (3)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Feb 26, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

Is a red carpet beauty look really a red carpet beauty look without extra emphasis on the lashes? We've seen countless breathtaking beauty looks over the course of the 2016 awards season, and behind every minimalist and smoky eye alike is the handiwork of a pro makeup artist equipped with countless mascaras and false lash strips. To gear up for this year's Academy Awards in the most beautiful way possible, we compiled a running list of the falsies and mascara formulas that took the carpet at last year's Oscar's ceremony. Scroll down to find out what each star wore, and to shop all of the products for yourself.

RELATED: Which Faux Lash Is Right for You? A Comprehensive Guide to Every Type

1 of 10 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Kerry Washington

Washington's lash of choice was the Velour Lashes full strip in You Complete Me ($30; velourlashes.com), which her makeup artist Carola Gonzalez topped off with a few layers of Neutrogena's Healthy Volume Mascara in Carbon Black ($8; drugstore.com).

Advertisement
2 of 10 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Emma Stone

To complement Stone's peach lip, her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin opted to balance the effect with a few coats of mascara. Though the Photoready 3D version by Revlon she chose has since been discontinued, the brand's Volume + Length Magnified formula ($9; ulta.com) is a pretty close match.

3 of 10 C Flanigan/Getty Images

Reese Witherspoon

In lieu of actual falsies, Witherspoon's makeup artist Molly R. Stern opted for a few coats of the Laura Mercier Faux Lash Mascara ($26; nordstrom.com) to keep in line with the overall soft appearance.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Jennifer Lopez

Although we're pretty sure Jennifer Lopez got by with a little help from a natural-looking full strip, her makeup artist Mary Phillips added a few layers of the L'Oreal Voluminous Miss Manga Mascara ($8; ulta.com) as a finishing touch.
 

Advertisement
5 of 10 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Julianne Moore

L'Oreal's Voluminous Butterfly Mascara ($9; ulta.com) gave Moore's eyes a winged-out effect.
 

Advertisement
6 of 10 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

Makeup artist Nick Barose combined a full strip of Eylure's Naturalites in 011 ($5; ulta.com) with a few coats of the Lancome Grandiose Mascara ($32; sephora.com).
 

Advertisement
7 of 10 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Kat Dennings

The star's makeup artist Kindra Mann started with a layer of Lancome's Cils Booster XL ($26; sephora.com) as a primer, then swept Kevyn Aucoin's The Essential Mascara ($32; nordstrom.com) over the top. A few well-placed Ardell Individuals ($4; ulta.com) added extra drama.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Margot Robbie

The star's makeup artist Tyron Macchausen kept her eyelids bare, and after a small amount of eyeliner along her lower waterline, he applied the Hourglass Film Noir Mascara ($28; nordstrom.com) to both her top and bottom lashes.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Scarlett Johansson

A sweep of the Dolce & Gabbana Intenseyes Mascara ($30; nordstrom.com) topped off Johansson's neutral-toned eye. "Nothing is too overbearing or overpowering about this look," says her makeup artist Mai Quynh.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Every Makeup Artist's Secret

Though many would have you believe the lush, feathery effect can be credited to a generous coat of mascara, you'll be pressed to find a makeup artist that doesn't have a set of Ardell's Individuals ($4; ulta.com) at least stashed in their bag for safe keeping. The effect can be tailored for every eye shape by simply placing a single flare anywhere that needs extra volume, and is subtle enough to fool anyone into thinking they're your own.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!