Lash Out! See the Full Strips, Individual Falsies, and Mascaras Worn at Last Year's Oscars

Is a red carpet beauty look really a red carpet beauty look without extra emphasis on the lashes? We've seen countless breathtaking beauty looks over the course of the 2016 awards season, and behind every minimalist and smoky eye alike is the handiwork of a pro makeup artist equipped with countless mascaras and false lash strips. To gear up for this year's Academy Awards in the most beautiful way possible, we compiled a running list of the falsies and mascara formulas that took the carpet at last year's Oscar's ceremony. Scroll down to find out what each star wore, and to shop all of the products for yourself.

