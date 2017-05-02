This Subscription Box Is Basically Class Pass for Manicures

For those about to rock the latest nail trends of the moment, we salute you. Sometimes, we don't completely realize our nail collection needs an overhaul until it's May, and for some reason, we still have vampy fall hues on our fingers and toes. There are a few different ways you could go about restocking—either purchase a bunch of single bottles, which probably isn't worth the time, energy, or strain on your wallet in the long run, or, simply sign up for Orly's Color Pass program.

The subscription-based service is similar to Class Pass (you know, that go-anywhere fitness package everyone talks about as we currently neglect our own) in that you pay a one-time fee of $109 for year's access to the latest and greatest Orly collections. Considering that the items jam-packed into your box are worth over $240 and shipping is totally free, we'd say it's definitely worth it.

Each season, you'll recieve Orly's limited-edition collections ahead of the official launch date, along with a handful of bonus treatments, top coats, and more. The brand's Summer '17 lineup is being sent out right now, so head over to orlybeauty.com to sign up—your nails will thank you.